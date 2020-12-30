PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor takes a stroll with pet Shyloh & cousin Vedika; Replies to paps as they ask its name

Shraddha Kapoor was snapped in the city recently as she took her pet dog Shyloh for a walk. Her cousin Vedika also joined her and photos of the two were clicked by the paparazzi. Shraddha even interacted with the paparazzi.

Actress never fails to leave her fans impressed with her style and looks. The Stree actress has been spending time at home with her family amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis and recently, she took to social media to share photos of her look for her cousin Priyaank Sharma's engagement. Fans were left awestruck by her ethnic style in the same. Often, when Shraddha heads out in the city, she gets papped by the media. And speaking of this, she was caught in the frame recently with her pet Shyloh and cousin Vedika.

Recently, Shraddha headed out of her house for a quick stroll with her cousin and pet dog Shyloh. In the photos, Shraddha is seen taking her pet dog out for a walk. On one side, she is seen holding the dog leash and on the other, she is seen taking care of her little cousin Vedika. She is seen keeping it casual in grey track pants with a white tee and flats. Along with it, she is seen sporting a mask and holding a stick in her hand.

Her cousin is seen sporting a blue skirt with a matching top and a mask. As Shraddha took her dog out for a walk, the paparazzi caught up with her. While walking, the paps asked Shraddha how she was and what was her dog's name. The Stree star politely informed them about her well-being and told them her pet's name.

Take a look at the photos and video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3. She will now be seen in Luv Ranjan's romantic film with . Reportedly, the film will kick off in the first week of January. Apart from this, she also has a Naagin trilogy with producer Nikhil Dwivedi. She will be seen playing the shape-shifting serpent in the same.

