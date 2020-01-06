PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor ups the style quotient in the city as she pairs a pink tank top with beige pants

Shraddha Kapoor pairs a pink tank top with beige pants as she heads out in the city.

is making heads turn and here's how! The actress burned the dance floor, quite literally! as evidently seen in the trailer of Remo D'Souza's upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. Matching steps with , Shraddha tries to outdo him in an international championship and their dance battle is nothing less than a visual treat for all the dance lovers. Varun and Shraddha's film is just a few weeks away from hitting the screens and the two are going all out for its promotions.

Recently, Shraddha stepped out in the city and she looks like a million bucks in her stylish outfit. Upping the glam quotient in the city, the actress paired a light pink tank top with beige pants and we are completely in awe of her! Shraddha tied a grey jacket around her waist and sported her pink shades. She also wore a pair of white sports shoes. Keeping style and glam in handy, Shraddha pulled off a perfect blend of peppy and sassy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will soon be seen as Inaayat in Street Dancer 3D releasing on January 24, 2020. She will also be seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3. Shraddha played the leading lady in the first installment of the Baaghi series. featured in the sequel and now Shraddha is back on board with Baaghi 3. The film is slated for March 6, 2020 release.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

