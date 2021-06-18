PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra and Ishaan Khatter keep it smart in casuals as they're snapped at airport

At the city's international airport, the paparazzi spotted Sidharth Malhotra and Ishaan Khatter with his mum Neliima Azeem exiting and heading home.

The paparazzi in Mumbai had a busy day at the Mumbai airport as several celebrities were snapped arriving in Mumbai. At the city's international airport, the paparazzi spotted and Ishaan Khatter with his mum Neliima Azeem exiting and heading home. The actors sported smart casuals for their airport look and kept it all about comfort.

Sidharth Malhotra was snapped wearing a pastel colour tracksuit which he coupled with a plain white tee and sunglasses. He completed his look with a pair of white sneakers. As for Ishaan, the young actor was snapped exiting the airport with his mother and waved out to the paps before sitting inside his car.

For his airport look, Ishaan flaunted his love for prints as he wore a fun printed shirt with white denims. Like Sidharth, he also sported white sneakers with a hint of red and carried a backpack. Both the actors made sure to keep themselves protected as they wore black masks. In addition, Ishaan also donned a stylish face shield.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra and Ishaan Khatter's airport photos below:

On the work front, both Ishaan and Sidharth are working on several projects. Sidharth's film Shershaah, opposite Kiara Advani, which was slated to release in the first half of 2021, has again been pushed due to the deadly second wave of Covid 19 that gripped India.

