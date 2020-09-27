PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra and rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani enjoy a car ride together in the city

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumoured to be dating each other but have remained tight-lipped about it. Meanwhile, check out their latest pictures.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s relationship rumours have been grabbing headlines everywhere for the longest possible time. However, the two of them have always remained tight-lipped about the same. While their relationship status remains a mystery, both of them are often seen spending quality time with each other thereby sending their fans into a frenzy. Most of the time, they also indulge in social media banters that grab the attention of netizens. And now, they have been spotted together again!

Yes, that’s right. Sidharth and Kiara had the best weekend getaway as they enjoyed a car ride together while on their way to the Student of the Year actor’s place. Both of them are seen all masked up in the pictures as they get clicked together by the contingent of shutterbugs present there. Sidharth is wearing a white sweatshirt and Kiara, on the other hand, is wearing a grey outfit while leaving her hair open.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will feature together for the first time in the movie Shershaah. The biopic has been co-produced by Karan Johar and directed by Vishnuvardhan. Sidharth plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the movie. Kiara, on the other hand, has two more movies lined up. She plays the titular role in Indoo Ki Jawaani which has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani. Kiara will also feature alongside Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is a remake of the 2007 movie of the same name.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

