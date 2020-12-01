PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra charms us with his swag in shades & casual avatar as he exits dubbing studio

Sidharth Malhotra was snapped in the city as he left the dubbing studio post work. The handsome Shershaah star kept it cool and casual as he stepped out for work.

Actor has been on a spree of sharing photos on social media over the past few days. Being a youth icon, Sidharth enjoys a massive fan following on social media and his style always leaves his followers in awe. The handsome star has been dropping stunning photos himself of his shoot days in Goa and leaving fans intrigued about the same. And now, as he is back in the city, he was spotted leaving from a dubbing studio post work.

On Tuesday afternoon, as the Shershaah actor stepped out of a dubbing studio, the paparazzi caught him in the frame. The handsome star left all in awe of his cool and comfy avatar. In the photos, Sidharth is seen clad in a camouflage army green full-sleeved tee with black trackpants. He teamed it up with grey sneakers and a black mask to protect himself from COVID 19. However, it was his cool shades that added another level of charm to his entire look.

As he was caught in the frame by the paparazzi, Sidharth smiled and posed for them. He even showed a peace sign to paps before leaving in his car.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra's photos:

Meanwhile, a day back, Sidharth dropped a handsome photo where he was seen sporting a yellow tee as he drove away his Monday blues. On the work front, he was last seen in Marjaavaan with Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh. He will now be seen in Shershaah as Captain Vikram Batra, the Kargil War hero. The film also stars his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. Helmed by Vishnuvardhan, the film will be produced by Dharma Productions.

