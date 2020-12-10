PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra goes green as he gets snapped post dubbing in the city

In the photos, Sidharth Malhotra can be seen wearing a green tracksuit with a white tee, a black baseball cap and his customary black mask.

Sidharth Malhotra has been making headlines for various reasons in the last few months. From his films to Instagram posts to even his rumoured relationship with Kiara Advani. The actor was recently in the sunshine state of Goa where he was reportedly shooting for a music video along with actress Diana Penty. While he's back from Goa, Sidharth continues to go about his business in Mumbai.

On Thursday, Sidharth was spotted second day in a row as he stepped out for dubbing. The actor was seen exiting a dubbing studio in the suburbs of Mumbai as the paparazzi reached there to snap him. However, the actor was already in his car and waved out to the paps from inside.

In the photos, Sidharth can be seen wearing a green tracksuit with a white tee, a black baseball cap and his customary black mask. The actor even posed for the cameras from inside his car. Sidharth will next be seen in Shershaah alongside his rumoured girlfriend and co-star Kiara.

Take a look at Sidharth's Thursday photos:

While Sidharth was snapped on Thursday and Wednesday as well, Kiara was seen leaving Sidharth's residence on Wednesday morning. The actress was recently in Chandigarh shooting for Jug Jug Jeeyo. However, the shoot came to a grinding halt since Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, director Raaj Mehta and Maniesh Paul tested Covid 19 positive.

Kiara's next film Indoo Ki Jawaani will be hitting theatres this Friday on 11 December, 2020.

