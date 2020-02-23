PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani make heads turn as they make their way to Karan Johar's office

Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made stylish appearances as they were making their way to Karan Johar's office in the city.

The rumoured couple and Kiara Advani made stylish appearances as they were making their way to 's office in the city. The Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani was spotted wearing a chic blue coloured outfit and paired it with a cool denim jacket. The Good Newwz actress looked fresh as a morning dew as they made her way to Karan Johar's office along with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. The actor who marked his debut in the film industry with Karan Johar's film called Student of the Year. The film also starred and .

The Marjaavaan actor, Sidharth Malhotra was seen in a casual avatar. The Baar Baar Dekho star Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in grey trousers and a hooded t-shirt. There have been rumours of the duo dating since quite some time now. But, neither of the actors have given confirmation about their relationship. The Kapoor & Sons actor Sidharth Malhotra was also present at the sultry diva Kiara Advani's birthday party in the city. On the work front, Kiara Advani featured in Good Newwz along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Check out the pictures of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani:

The stunning actress Kiara will also team up with Bollywood's Khiladi for the upcoming film called Laxmmi Bomb. Jabariya Jodi star Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in an upcoming film titled Shershaah. The fans and followers of the Hasee Toh Phasee actor are eagerly waiting to see him back on the big screen.

Credits :manav manglani

