PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra looks suave in black at Mumbai airport as he returns post Shershaah screening in Leh

Actor is back in Mumbai after attending the Himalayan Film Festival in Leh. The Shershaah actor was snapped at the Mumbai airport this afternoon as he returned to the city. Earlier this morning, Sidharth had shared stunning photos from the picturesque location of Leh as he posed in formal attire. While returning, Sidharth opted for a more comfy look for the day and, as he walked out of the airport, he was caught in the frame by the paparazzi.

In the photos, Sidharth is seen opting for a classy all-black look. From head to toe, the Shershaah was seen sporting a completely black look. Sidharth is seen sporting a black tee with a leather jacket and loose pants with sneakers. He added a cool pair of sunglasses and mask amid the ongoing pandemic to complete his airport look. As Sidharth walked out of the airport terminal, he maintained a distance from the paps while posing for them for photos.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actor received recognition at the first Himalayan Film Festival and his film Shershaah was screened at the same. He had shared a post to thank the I&B Minister Anurag Thakur for the honour at the event.

On the work front, Sidharth has a couple of films in the pipeline. He recently wrapped up Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film is a period spy thriller that is helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. Apart from this, Sidharth also has Thank God with and Rakul Preet Singh.

Also Read|Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in new PICS as he bids adieu to Leh after Shershaah screening