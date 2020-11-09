  1. Home
PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra makes a quick stop at his new home before heading to the airport; Gauri Khan snapped

The paparazzi snapped Sidharth Malhotra arriving at a building which is supposedly set to be the actor's new home and Gauri Khan seems to be designing the space. Check out the photos below.
Mumbai
Sidharth Malhotra and Gauri Khan snapped. PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra makes a quick stop at his new home before heading to the airport; Gauri Khan snapped.
Bollywood celebrities are not too away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi, even if they try their best. It seemed like a busy Monday morning for Sidharth Malhotra who was snapped in the quaint bylanes of Mumbai's Bandra. The paparazzi spotted the actor arriving at a building which is supposedly set to be the actor's new home. Yes, as per reports, Sidharth will soon be moving into his new space and interior designer Gauri Khan is set to design the plush space. 

On Monday, Gauri and Sidharth were snapped outside the building. The actor was seen arriving and leaving quickly after taking stock of situation and discussing design elements in his new space. Not just that, looks like this was a quick stopover as a little later Sidharth was snapped at the Mumbai international airport. While the actor earlier sported a plain blue tee and black joggers, he opted for a camo print tracksuit, a cap and dark shades for his airport look. 

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan was snapped exiting Sid's new pad after their meeting. She was seen getting into her car and zooming off to get on with the rest of her day. 

Check out Sidharth Malhotra and Gauri Khan's photos and the actor's airport look below:

Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

He look so handsome

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

Wow new house excited to see it

