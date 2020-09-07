  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra serves a lesson in street style as he gets snapped in the city

Sidharth Malhotra was snapped out and about in the city on a Monday morning and made sure to turn up in style for the same. Check out his photos below.
32991 reads Mumbai
Photos,Sidharth Malhotra,Kiara Advani,ShershaahPHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra serves a lesson in street style as he gets snapped in the city.
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sidharth Malhotra's lockdown posts have kept his fans entertained. Be it with his adorable dog or his sun kissed photos, the actor often sends his female fans into a tizzy with his pictures. The actor was snapped out and about in the city on a Monday morning and made sure to turn up in style for the same. While taking all safety precautions first, Sidharth was spotted wearing the mandatory mask. However, it was his outfit and his lockdown hair look that was an eye catcher.

To keep his long locks in place, Sidharth wore a headband. The actor sported a pair of camo print jogger pants with white sneakers and a black tee. While he kept his outfit simple, it definitely served a lesson in street style. Sidharth waved out to the paps and even showed a thumbs up.

Check out his photos below:

Just recently, the 'Shershaah' actor shared a photo of spending time with his pet dog at home and left everyone in awe. In the morning selfie, Sidharth was seen sitting in his balcony with his chin resting on his pet dog’s head while his furry friend is seen sleeping. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shershaah starring Sidharth and rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani was scheduled to release earlier this year. It is based on the life of late Captain Vikram Batra who was a Kargil War hero. Helmed by Vishnu Vardhan, the film has's release has been postponed and the makers have not yet announced if it will be taking the OTT route. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty drops names of Bollywood A listers during probe; Report

Credits :Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters
Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary: List of the iconic films of his career
Sameera Reddy’s UNTOLD Story on body shaming, nepotism, casting couch: I was asked to get implants
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI’s statements to NCB Raid at Rhea’s home
Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Katrina Kaif house area,how many men going her house..?

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Finally we can se you. Enjoy the walk

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Be safe Siddy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement