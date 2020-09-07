PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra serves a lesson in street style as he gets snapped in the city

Sidharth Malhotra was snapped out and about in the city on a Monday morning and made sure to turn up in style for the same. Check out his photos below.

's lockdown posts have kept his fans entertained. Be it with his adorable dog or his sun kissed photos, the actor often sends his female fans into a tizzy with his pictures. The actor was snapped out and about in the city on a Monday morning and made sure to turn up in style for the same. While taking all safety precautions first, Sidharth was spotted wearing the mandatory mask. However, it was his outfit and his lockdown hair look that was an eye catcher.

To keep his long locks in place, Sidharth wore a headband. The actor sported a pair of camo print jogger pants with white sneakers and a black tee. While he kept his outfit simple, it definitely served a lesson in street style. Sidharth waved out to the paps and even showed a thumbs up.

Just recently, the 'Shershaah' actor shared a photo of spending time with his pet dog at home and left everyone in awe. In the morning selfie, Sidharth was seen sitting in his balcony with his chin resting on his pet dog’s head while his furry friend is seen sleeping.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shershaah starring Sidharth and rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani was scheduled to release earlier this year. It is based on the life of late Captain Vikram Batra who was a Kargil War hero. Helmed by Vishnu Vardhan, the film has's release has been postponed and the makers have not yet announced if it will be taking the OTT route.

