PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra teams up sporty OOTD with cool shades and cap as he steps out post dubbing

Actor Sidharth Malhotra stepped out after a dubbing session in the city. The Shershaah star kept it sporty in sweats as he headed back home post work.

Actor never fails to make heads turn with his cool style and swag. The handsome Marjaavaan star was in Goa a few days back and had been dropping stunning photos from the exotic city that had set the internet on fire. Now, as he is back in the city, he has resumed work and is often spotted exiting the dubbing studio. On Thursday, once again, Sidharth was caught at the dubbing studio as he was leaving for home.

The Shershaah actor kept it sporty as he headed out for work today. Sidharth was caught in the frame by the paparazzi as he was leaving the dubbing studio. In the photos, Sidharth is seen clad in a grey tracksuit with a yellow tee. Not just this, he added a pair of cool sunglasses and a blue cap to complete his look. With it, he is also seen sporting a black mask. As he stepped out, he is seen maintaining distance from photographers.

He posed for them from a distance. He is also seen carrying his own water bottle to the dubbing studio amid the ongoing pandemic. Once again, the handsome star left everyone in awe of his simple yet sporty look.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth's last film was Marjaavaan with Tara Sutaria. The handsome star was seen romancing the gorgeous Tara in the same. Now, he will be seen in Shershaah as Captain Vikram Batra, Kargil War Hero. With him, Kiara Advani will be seen as his ladylove in the film as she will be essaying the role of Dimple Cheema. The film is helmed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by . The release date is yet to be announced.

