PHOTOS: Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya and Angad Bedi with daughter Mehr get snapped after their playdate.

The week-end turned out to be a busy one for the paparazzi as several celebrities were snapped out and about in the city. And from the looks of it, it seemed to be a family's day out. Earlier in the day, was snapped with ex-wife Sussanne Roshan and their sons at a movie theatre. In the evening, Soha Ali Khan was snapped with her daughter Inaaya exiting a playdate.

The mother-daughter also had some company as actor Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr joined them for the playdate. The paparazzi saw the doting parents leave the premises. While Soha escorted Inaaya to the car, Angad was snapped holding Mehr in his arms as he headed home. From the looks of it, the playdate seemed to be a fitness one as they were seen carrying yoga mats.

Soha and Inaaya recently treated her fans and followers with several photos from the Pataudi Palace as she enjoyed some quality time with her family. From spending time with animals to practising Yoga with Inaaya, the pictures were a real treat.

