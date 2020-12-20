PHOTOS: Soha, Kunal come with princess Inaaya for Taimur's birthday bash, Karisma Kapoor arrives with parents

Inaaya Kemmu looked super cute and straight out of a fairytale for her cousin Taimur's birthday bash. Check out the photos below.

With Taimur's fourth birthday party prep under full swing, his aunt Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu arrived on Sunday evening at their residence. And along with Soha and Kunal was their daughter and Taimur's cousin Inaaya who looked super cute and straight out of a fairytale. For the birthday bash, Inaaya was seen wearing a prettu grey dress and a mask as she arrived with her parents.

As for Soha and Kunal, the couple were spotted in casuals as they came together to pose for the cameras. The trio made sure to not remove their masks even while posing for the paparazzi. Both Soha and Kunal showered love on Taimur on social media as they wished him. While Soha shared a series of photos of Tim and Inaaya, Kunal shared a picture of Taimur clicked by him.

Soha's birthday caption read, "Happy birthday Tim Tim My big brother - four today and for always @kareenakapoorkhan." Whereas, Kunal shared an adorable photo of Taimur wearing his hat and wrote, "Happy Birthday Tim." Apart from them, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor also arrived at their residence along with parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor.

Take a look at Soha, Kunal and Inaaya's photos below:

Apart from Taimur's 4th birthday celebrations, mum Kareena Kapoor Khan also announced her debut book on this special occasion. Titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, the actress also shared the retro book cover and revealed that it will be out in 2021.

