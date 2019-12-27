PHOTOS: Sonakshi Sinha, Kichcha Sudeep, Vidya Balan and others attend Salman Khan's birthday bash

A whole lot of celebs from the film fraternity including Sonakshi Sinha, Kichcha Sudeep, Tabu and others arrived at Salman Khan's birthday bash. Check out the pictures.

It happens to be superstar ’s birthday today and the best part is that the celebrations have already begun! The Dabangg 3 actor has thrown a lavish party for all his friends and acquaintances from the film fraternity. We now have the pictures from the grand party which has been attended by the who’s who of the Bollywood film industry. Salman’s Dabangg co – stars and Kichcha Sudeep caught the attention of the paparazzi as they arrived for the party.

Salman was also spotted cutting a cake with Sonakshi, Sudeep, Shera and others by his side. The list does not end here. Among others who arrived at the party include Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma, her husband Aayush Sharma and their son Ahil. Vidya Balan and also graced the occasion along with their spouses. The beautiful actress who played Salman’s sister in Bharat, looked stunning as she attended the party.

Check out the pictures of celebs who arrived for Salman Khan’s birthday bash:

(ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s 54th birthday GUEST LIST: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan & others expected to join)

The superstar’s family members including his father Salim Khan and Helen also graced the occasion. Daisy Shah, Tusshar Kapoor, Zaheer Iqbal, Sunil Grover, Sangeeta Bijlani, Himesh Reshammiya, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Randeep Hooda, Elli AvrRam and Lulia Vantur were among others who attended the birthday bash. On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is scheduled for an Eid 2020 release. He is currently hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More