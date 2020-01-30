PHOTOS: Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon & others make stylish appearances at the screening of Jawaani Jaaneman

The screening of the film Jawaani Jaaneman saw many Bollywood celebrities arriving in their best fashionable outfits. Check out the pictures.

The much-awaited film Jawaani Jaaneman starring , and new comer Alaya F, will be hitting the big screen tomorrow. The screening of the film Jawaani Jaaneman saw many Bollywood celebrities arriving in their best fashionable outfits. The Dabangg girl, arrived looking every bit the diva she is in a white coloured top with black shirt on top paired with denims. The actress who essays the character of Rajjo in the starrer happily smiles for the shutterbugs. The Panipat actress Kriti Sanon also made her presence marked at the Jawaani Jaaneman screening.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress made heads turns in a black and grey short dress and hair left open. The Luka Chuppi and Raabta actress came in with sister Nupur Sanon. The screening of Jawaani Jaaneman was also attended by who made a rather dazzling appearance in a violet coloured to and matching coloured trousers. The diva was all smiles at the screening of the Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer. The screening also saw the arrival of Befikre and War actress Vaani Kapoor. The stunning diva set the temperature soaring high in her pink and white top and denims. The new comer Alaya F was all smiles at the screening of her debut film.

The young actress happily posed for pictures. Alaya F looked very chic in an all-black outfit. The film's teaser has already proved to be a hit among the fans and audience members. The songs of the Saif Ali Khan starrer are also becoming a favourite among the fans.

