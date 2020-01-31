PHOTOS: Sonakshi Sinha makes a stylish appearance; enjoys a bike ride in the city

Sonaski Sinha gets into her biker mode as she rides a bike to the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show What Women Want.

We've usually seen stun in pretty dresses and traditional attires but the actress proves that she can pull off anything and everything! Recently, Sonakshi got her fans gaping in wonder as she stepped out in the city in her biker avatar. Seems like the Dabangg girl has taken her film's title too seriously as she rode a bike to the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show What Women Want.

Ditching her car, Sonakshi rode a bike to the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan's show. The actress put on a black helmet and a pair of silver shades as she went for her bike ride. Sonakshi opted for a grey jacket and blue leggings. She clubbed up a pair of white shoes with her sporty ensemble. It is the first time that we've seen Sonakshi put up a daredevil lookout in the open and it reminds us of her look in 2016 action thriller Akira where Sonakshi played the lead role. Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Dabangg 3 alongside . While the actress reprised her role Rajjo in the third installment of the Dabangg series, the film also welcomed fresh face Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep on board. The film became a super success and the actress is now gearing up for her next release Bhuj: The Pride of India co-starring . The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash. It is slated for August 14, 2020 release.

Credits :APH Images

