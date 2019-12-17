PHOTOS: Sonakshi Sinha pulls off a perfect all white as she arrives at the airport

Sonakshi Sinha matches white chikankari kurta with a pair of black cat-eye shades as she heads to the airport and sets the paparazzi on a clicking spree.

is grabbing eyeballs for her exceptional style statements these days. With her film Dabangg 3 being just around the corner, Sonakshi is making a lot of noise for her top-notch looks at promotional events and public appearances. The actress is an avid social media user too and she loves sharing her photographs on Instagram. Lately, Sonakshi has been posting quite a lot of pictures of herself, making her Instafam empty their stash of fire and heart emojis on her photos.

Just a while ago, Sonakshi stepped out in the city and gave us some fashion inspiration once again. The actress looked plush and pretty as she pulled off an all-white ensemble. Sonakshi wore a white chikan kurta with full sleeves, laced towards the end. She clubbed it up with white cigarette pants and matching dupatta. Sonakshi ditched her heels and opted for white ballerina flats flaunting her tattoo. The Dabangg 3 actress also sported a pair of cat eye glasses and styled her hair in a neat bun.

Check out her pictures:

Sonakshi will soon be seen reprising the role of Rajjo on the screen as Dabangg 3 is all set to release on December 20, 2019. While is the face of the Dabangg series, the third installment welcomes Kiccha Sudeep and debutant Saiee Manjrekar on board. The action-comedy is directed by Prabhu Deva and is a prequel of the first two films in the Dabangg series.

Watch the trailer:

