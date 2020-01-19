PHOTOS: Sonakshi Sinha slays as she matches an elegant neckpiece with her neutral toned saree

Sonakshi Sinha wore a neutral-toned saree and matched it with an elegant neckpiece as she dolled up for a wedding.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that looks the prettiest in traditional wear. The Dabangg girl becomes twice more alluring when she dons a saree. Be it Rajjo from Dabangg or Paro from Rowdy Rathore, Sonakshi has stunned in desi avatars in a number of films. Getting her looks from mother Poonam Sinha, Sonakshi is rightly the 'Asli Sona' in Bollywood. Sonakshi recently featured in Dabangg 3 where she reprised her role from the first installment and now she is gearing up for her upcoming projects.

Sonakshi is an avid social media user and she loves facing the camera. The actress often treats her fans with her beautiful pictures. Recently, Sonakshi shared a few pictures of herself in a neutral-toned saree and she looks beyond amazing! The actress has her hair styled in loose curls and eyes highlighted with kohl. Sonakshi has matched an elegant neckpiece with her traditional ensemble that goes well with her outfit. Her attire comprises embroidery detailing and its a perfect pick for the wedding season.

Check it out:

Sonakshi opted for neutral makeup and a peach lip shade. She also wore a pair of statement earrings with her outfit. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will soon be seen sharing the screen with in Bhuj: The Pride of India releasing on August 14, 2020. The film reunites Ajay Devgn and once again after the 2012 film Son Of Sardar. Besides Ajay and Sonakshi in the lead, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash.

