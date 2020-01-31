PHOTOS: Sonam K Ahuja opts for a stylish all black ensemble as she attends an event in New Delhi

Sonam K Ahuja all black ensemble at the India Art Fair is hands down a yay!

Sonam K Ahuja's style game always seems to be on point! Be it an event or a party, a casual outing or a get-together, Sonam always has the perfect OOTD for every occasion. Impressing the fashion police ever since she placed her foot forward in Bollywood, was always seen as a true diva. It was with her film Aisha that she came out as the ultimate fashion nazi in the industry. Making the men swoon over her beauty and the ladies envious of her style, Sonam Kapoor is rightfully the fashionista of Bollywood!

Recently, Sonam attended the India Art Fair at New Delhi and once again she shelled out some major style goals. The way Sonam pulls off unconventional styles is unmatchable! The actress wore an all-black ensemble and stunned in the same. She clubbed a black blazer with a pleated skirt and long boots. Sonam also teamed up a black scarf with her outfit. Acing the mix and match like a pro, she posed for a few clicks at the event. Check it out:

Sonam styled her hair in a sleek bun and chose minimal accessories. She also put on a pair of black shades and flaunted her fresh makeup face. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor, sharing the screen with Dulqueer Salman. The film was a cinematic adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's book of the same title.

Credits :APH Images

