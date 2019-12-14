PHOTOS: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja head out for a family dinner with Anil Kapoor, Rhea & others

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Karan Boolani were snapped post dinner last night. Check out the photos here.

The weekend is here, and what better way to start it if not with a family day out? Well, the night may be. Ahuja, Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Karan Boolani decided to step out in the city last night as they went out for a family dinner, and photos of the same have been doing the rounds on the internet. Such gatherings are always fun and who needs a reason for them, isn't it?

Sonam and Anand sure looked super happy and cheerful as they posed for the photos with Rhea and Harshvardhan. However, we are wondering where is a photo of all of them together, including Karan and Anil Kapoor. As far as the outfits are concerned, all the men kept it cool and casual as always, while our fashion divas aka the Kapoor sisters Sonam and Rhea looked chic and super comfy in their outfits for the night.

Check out photos of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anand Ahuja, and others:

Meanwhile, Sonam also shared some photos with Anand from an event for the latter and oh boy, did they look super cool or did they? On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, and is yet to announce her next film. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, sure has his hands full!

Credits :Manav Manglani

