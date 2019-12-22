PHOTOS: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and husband Anand K Ahuja look all things regal as they twin in black

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja were snapped together as they turned hosts for a cocktail party, and well, they both have our hearts in black. Check out the photos.

Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja are all things that couple goals stand for. Right from their long-distance marriage, to how the two of them are the most adorable every single minute they are together. Time and again, both of them have managed to set out major goals for us, and we wonder when will we set some too, eh? For now, they are at it again as they take to black outfits as they turned hosts for a cocktail party.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand both wore black and while Sonam looked stunning as she posed for the photos, Anand was his charismatic self. For the party, Sonam decided to wear a netted knee-length dress with stockings to go with them and tied her hair up. She sure reminds us of the English women, doesn't she? Anand, on the other hand, wore a black suit, and instead of the regular white shirt, he opted for a grey.

Check out Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand K Ahuja's photos here:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja screams royalty as she walks the ramp in a beautiful lehenga choli)

Meanwhile, Sonam has been in the news for having signed a project co-starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The actress was last seen in The Zoya Factor, and the movie did fairly at the box office, as far as the numbers are concerned.

Read More