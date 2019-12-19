PHOTOS: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja screams royalty as she walks the ramp in a beautiful lehenga choli

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to the ramp in a beautiful lehenga choli, and she spells gorgeousness. Check out the photos here.

Ahuja is rightly called the fashion queen of B-town. The actress has always been one to experiment, and time and again, she has brought about a wave of creativity to her outfits, often credited to her sister and stylist, Rhea Kapoor. The actress always manages to stand out of the crowd every single time she takes to the red carpet, and all other times, she has made even casual look way better.

And for an event last night, as the actress walked the ramp in Hyderabad, she made sure to look every bit of royalty in a creat lehenga with floral embroidery work on it. Her jewelry stood out, and yet, equally complimented her entire outfit. Her poise and delicateness seemed to ooze out as she posed for the cameras. She had a veil to cover the head and pulled off a center-parted hair with a bun. The makeup was rather subtle but the red pout added to the look.

Check out photos of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja from the ramp walk last night:

On the work front, Sonam is yet to sign her next film after The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. The movie did well at the box office and received a lot of love from the audiences. Meanwhile, there have been reports about the actress doing a film with Vikrant Massey for Sujoy Ghosh.

