PHOTOS: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja make for a perfect couple as they step out in the city

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have been snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out together in the city. Check out their latest pictures.

The gorgeous beauty tied the knot with Anand Ahuja last year and the two of them have been inseparable since then. Right from attending mega events and parties to going on exotic vacays from time to time, the two of them are setting some major relationship goals for the other couples out there. The paparazzi often wait eagerly to catch a glimpse of the lovely couple whenever they make public appearances so that they can click them together.

Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actress has been snapped along with her husband Anand again as the two of them stepped out together in the city. Sonam looked like a perfect mix of classy and trendy as she wore a multi – coloured jacket teamed up with a mustard yellow skirt. She teamed up her outfit with a pair of matching white heels. Anand, on the other hand, wore a brown – coloured jacket teamed up with matching trousers and a black t – shirt.

Check out the latest pictures of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja below:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor in which she was paired up opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The movie is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel of the same name and was released into the theaters on September 20, 2019. Apart from Sonam and Dulquer, it also starred Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher, Sanjay Kapoor and others in pivotal roles. The movie received mixed responses from the audiences and film critics upon its release.

