PHOTOS: Sonam Kapoor looks super classy as she arrives at the airport in style

’s name is taken among those Bollywood divas who are considered to be one of the most talented actresses of the film industry. Sonam began her journey in B – town with the movie Saawariya back in the year 2007 and post that there was no looking back for her. She has given some amazing performances in movies like Neerja and Raanjhana just to name a few. Moreover, the Aisha actress is also known for unique style statements and sartorial fashion choices.

Well, there is no doubt that Sonam never fails to impress the onlookers and the paparazzi with her stylish appearances. The Zoya Factor actress has been snapped by the shutterbugs sometime back as she arrived at the airport post coming back from Los Angeles. Sonam looked super classy in a white kurti teamed up with a black overcoat and matching loose trousers. The actress also wore a pair of black boots and sported cool black shades.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor in which she was roped in opposite popular South actor Dulquer Salmaan. It happens to be a romantic drama which was produced by Pooja Shetty Deora and directed by Abhishek Sharma. The movie is an adaptation of a popular novel of the same name by Anuja Chauhan. Now according to the latest buzz, Sonam is currently preparing for her next project which is the sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

