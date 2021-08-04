PHOTOS: Sonam Kapoor snapped as she returns to Mumbai in an all pastel blue airport look

has been making the most of her time in India after she arrived from London a few weeks ago. Looks like Sonam made a quick pitstop at her husband Anand Ahuja's home in Delhi as she seemingly returned from there. The actress was snapped at the international airport by the paparazzi and as always Sonam dished out a chic airport look.

Returning to Mumbai, Sonam Kapoor picked an all pastel blue outfit as she looked picture perfect exiting the airport. Sonam left her sharp, straightened hair open, donned a blue floral skirt and paired that with a simple white tee. She turned up the style quotient as she paired her outfit with a powder blue blazer changing it into a power look.

That's not all, Sonam Kapoor also kept husband Anand Ahuja close as her diamond neckpieces included letters of her name and Anand's. To complete her airport look, Sonam carried a solid black handbag and tapered flats.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's airport photos below:

While Sonam is in India, her husband Anand Ahuja is in London. For the unversed, the couple moved to London after tying the knot in 2018 and have since been there.

