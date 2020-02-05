PHOTOS: Sonam Kapoor stuns in saree; Kiara Advani flaunts lehenga at Armaan Jain & Anissa's reception
Bollywood is known for hosting lavish parties, events and weddings at times which are remembered for years and there is no doubt about this fact. Armaan Jain and his childhood sweetheart Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception was no less and the exclusive pictures from the event are proof! We now have the pictures of the well – known B – town celebs who attended the grand event. Right from Malaika Arora to Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, etc. this occasion was a star studded affair.
Sonam Kapoor and Kiara Advani are among others who attended the wedding reception and stole away all the limelight with their stunning appearances. Sonam’s pretty lavender coloured saree will remind us of the classic era and it looks all things gorgeous. The actress paired her saree with a matching blouse. Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani, on the other hand, opted for an embellished maroon coloured lehenga in which she looked drop dead gorgeous.
Check out the pictures of Sonam Kapoor and Kiara Advani below:
Apart from Sonam and Kiara, numerous other Bollywood beauties attended the occasion including Ananya Panday, Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon and many others. Talking about the lovely couple Armaan and Anissa, the two of them were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. Armaan looked dapper in an all – black sherwani teamed up with a pair of matching moccasins and Anissa, on the other hand, flaunted a beautiful silver lehenga.
