PHOTOS: Sonu Sood steps out to meet and chat with people in need at his Mumbai residence

On Sunday, Sonu Sood stepped out of his Mumbai residence to meet a few people who had arrived to meet the actor.

Sonu Sood continues to bring about a change and help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. From organising oxygen to finding hospital beds for those in need, the actor has truly led the way even in the deadly second wave. Last year, Sonu Sood was instrumental in helping thousands of migrants return safely to their homes. This time around, the actor has stepped up his efforts and has been tirelessly working round the clock.

On Sunday, Sonu Sood stepped out of his Mumbai residence to meet a few people who had arrived to meet the actor for various reasons. From an aged lady to a young man, Sonu Sood met the people who also proceeded to touch the actor's feet for helping them.

Over the weekend, Sonu Sood also announced that he has managed to set up oxygen plants with the required help. "Very happy to announce that the first set of my Oxygen Plants will be set up at Kurnool Government Hospital & one at District Hospital, Atmakur,Nellore, AP in the month of June! This would be followed by setting more plants in the other needy states! Time to support rural India," Sonu Sood tweeted.

From helping people procure life saving medicines to advocating free education for orphans, Sonu Sood is going all out to make sure there's less suffering.

