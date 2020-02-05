PHOTOS: Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan looks all pumped up as he heads out of the gym
Varun Dhawan is currently on cloud nine as his latest movie Street Dancer 3D has performed well at the box office. The actor’s amazing dance moves in the Remo D’Souza directorial has literally won millions of hearts. Moreover, Varun’s on – screen chemistry with actress Shraddha Kapoor has been totally loved by the fans. Currently, the handsome hunk is gearing up for his next movie which is Coolie No. 1 directed by none other than his father himself – David Dhawan.
The Kalank actor is frequently snapped by the paparazzi especially outside the gym. Well, most of us definitely know that Varun happens to be a fitness freak and is often spotted doing rigorous workouts. The actor looked dapper as he wore a red t – shirt teamed up with a camouflage print denim jacket and blue track pants. He also wore a pair of sports shoes that perfectly matching his entire outfit.
Check out the latest pictures of Varun Dhawan below:
Talking about Coolie No. 1, Varun has been paired up opposite Sara Ali Khan in the movie. It also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever and others in pivotal roles. The comedy drama has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani and is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. It is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2020. Most of the scenes of the movie have been shot in Bangkok.
#streetdancer workout. Everytime i think of eating something sweet my trainer makes me watch this video and I’m like .....The process to get here was extremely difficult since I wanted to bring my body fat down from from 18percent to 8percent. I was dancing for 8 Hrs and then post that also training. I had cut off salt and sugar completely for 3 months and was on extremely low carbs. I still needed energy to do the crazy dance routines but eventually i had a great team and wanted to achieve this prashantsixpack rohanbodysculptor remodsouza. I loved the journey more then the outcome. So this Christmas i might be eating some sweet
