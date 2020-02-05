PHOTOS: Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan looks all pumped up as he heads out of the gym

Varun Dhawan has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as he stepped out of the gym. Check out the pictures of the Street Dancer 3D actor.

is currently on cloud nine as his latest movie Street Dancer 3D has performed well at the box office. The actor’s amazing dance moves in the Remo D’Souza directorial has literally won millions of hearts. Moreover, Varun’s on – screen chemistry with actress has been totally loved by the fans. Currently, the handsome hunk is gearing up for his next movie which is Coolie No. 1 directed by none other than his father himself – David Dhawan.

The Kalank actor is frequently snapped by the paparazzi especially outside the gym. Well, most of us definitely know that Varun happens to be a fitness freak and is often spotted doing rigorous workouts. The actor looked dapper as he wore a red t – shirt teamed up with a camouflage print denim jacket and blue track pants. He also wore a pair of sports shoes that perfectly matching his entire outfit.

Check out the latest pictures of Varun Dhawan below:

Talking about Coolie No. 1, Varun has been paired up opposite Sara Ali Khan in the movie. It also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever and others in pivotal roles. The comedy drama has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani and is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. It is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2020. Most of the scenes of the movie have been shot in Bangkok.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

