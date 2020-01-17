PHOTOS: Street Dancer 3D couple Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan exude charm as they step out for promotions

As Street Dancer 3D is set to release next week, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are busy promoting their dance drama.

Street Dancer 3D starring and is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The movie will mark Varun and Shraddha’s second collaboration after their 2015 release ABCD 2 and the duo will once again be seen winning hearts with their stupendous dancing skills. It goes without saying that Varun and Shraddha make a hit jodi and the fans love watching them on the big screen. And while fans are eagerly waiting for Street Dancer 3D to hit the silver screen, the duo are busy promotional spree for the dance drama.

Varun and Shraddha have been extensively promoting the movie in different cities and they have been winning hearts not only with their chemistry but also with their style statements. In the recent picture, the duo made a stylish pair during the promotions. Shraddha was seen wearing a white top with a plunging neckline paired with a white crop jacket and yellow coloured skirt. On the other hand, the Judwaa 2 star exuded charm in his white t-shirt which he had paired with check shirt, denims and blue-black sneakers.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor pics from Street Dancer 3D promotions:

Talking about Street Dancer 3D, the movie is helmed by choreographer turned director Remo D’Souza and also stars Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi in the lead. The dance drama will be hitting the screens on January 24, 2020 and will be clashing with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga starring and Jassie Gill in the lead.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More