PHOTOS: Street Dancer 3D duo Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Dhawan switch on their swag mood as they promote the film

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the screens on January 24, 2020

From flying kites in Ahmedabad to visiting the Gurudwara in New Delhi, and are leaving no stone unturned to promote Street Dancer 3D. Now that the film is only a few hours away from its release, for it hits the screens tomorrow i.e. January 24, 2020, today, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were papped in Mumbai as they stepped out to promote the film.

In the photos, while Shraddha Kapoor made heads turn in a yellow and black outfit, this Coolie No 1 actor looked dapper in a yellow sweatshirt and blue jeans and bandana. As soon as the two stepped out of the car, Varun and Shraddha were all smiles and posed for the paparazzi. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the trailer, songs and posters of the film have received an overwhelming response from the audiences, and the film, as a matter of fact, will clash at the box office with ’s Panga.

Today, Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaaga co-Star, took to social media to send her best wishes to Varun for the release of Street Dancer as she wrote, “Lightin' up the dance floor and how! VD tu chaaa jaayega! @Varun_dvn…Best wishes for #StreetDancer3D to you, @ShraddhaKapoor and @remodsouza … Releasing on 24th Jan.” During a recent interview, Varun Dhawan opened up on signing street Dancer as he said that There was a want for the film because he loved the idea. “It stuck with me for a year. I felt we should do a film on it. I have never done a film for survival, not as yet. I hope that day never comes,” Varun shares.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More