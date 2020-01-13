PHOTOS: Street Dancer 3D duo Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor show off their swag as they twin in black

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor went out and about for Street Dancer 3D promotions and they sure have our attention. Check out the photos right here.

Street Dancer 3D starring and is definitely one of the most awaited films of this year and while the movie has been subjected to multiple delays, it is all set to release on January 24, 2020. The leading duo has been keeping busy with the promotions and they have been traveling across the country for the same. Photos and videos of the two keep doing the rounds, giving us a glimpse of what are they up to.

Today, the duo was snapped at a college in Mumbai as they headed out for movie promotions and looks like they had a fun time together after all. Apart from the fact that the duo made an entry on a bike, they were also twinning in black and their photos were full of swag. Varun decided to leather up while Shraddha sure amped up the glamour quotient in her outfit and both of them sported uber cool boots.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's photos right here:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan is all smiles as girlfriend Natasha Dalal picks him up post his gym session)

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D will be clashing with 's Panga at the box office, and while both the films belong to different genres, when Varun was asked about the same, he also said how both the films will perform well as they both have their own niche.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More