PHOTOS: Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor look glamorous during Illegal Weapon 2.0 launch

With the new year taking up the calenders, the cine buffs are certainly eyeing on the big releases of the month. This month, several big movies will be opening on the big screen. Amid these big releases, Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D has been creating a lot of buzz in the town. Starring , , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in the lead, Street Dancer 3D has been grabbing eyeballs for its riveting trailer, interesting cast and groovy numbers.

Today, the movie once again hogged the limelight after the makers unveiled the third track of the movie titled as Illegal Weapon 2.0. The song was launched by lead pair Shraddha and Varun and the duo nailed the event with their sizzling chemistry. While the song features a dance off between the two, they made sure to give their fans a glimpse of their competitive spirit from the song at the event. In fact, Varun and Shraddha also performed in front of the fans on the track. Dressed in a black dress paired with a denim jacket, Shraddha looked stunning at the event. On the other hand, Varun wore a trendy black jacket with a black t-shirt and purple trousers. Needless to say, the duo made a glamorous pair at the launch event.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s pics from Illegal Weapon 2.0 launch:

To note, the movie will be hitting the screens on January 24, 2020 and will be clashing with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga starring and Jassie Gill in the lead.

