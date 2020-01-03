PHOTOS: Street Dancer actor Shraddha Kapoor flashes her smile as she rocks a casual look at the airport

Today, Shraddha Kapoor was snapped at the airport as she returned from Europe post celebrating New Years.

Today morning, the Mumbai airport was buzzing with action because right from and , and Natasha Dalal, Kiara Advani and and Virat Kohli and , the latest actress to return to the bay from her New Year gateway is . That’s right! In the photos, this Street Dancer 3D actress rocked a casual look as she was papped at the airport and despite her de glam look, Shraddha Kapoor looked, as always, gorgeous.

Thanks to social media, Shraddha Kapoor had jetted off to Europe to ring in the New Year’s and she made sure to update her fans with her latest photos and videos. In one of the photos, Shraddha Kapoor is seen wearing an oversized yellow jacket along with a beige beanie hat and gloves as she is braving the European chill, and hiding her face in the jacket to keep her nose warm and alongside the photo, Shraddha wrote, “2020, let’s do this.”

On the work front, post the success of Saaho and Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan, and Nora Fatehi. It was only a few days back that the makers of Street Dancer launched the trailer of the film in Mumbai, and during the event, Varun Dhawan had revealed that Shraddha Kapoor was upset when Remo sir had roped in as the lead actress in the film.

Credits :Manav Manglani

