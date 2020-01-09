PHOTOS: Sunny Leone looks enthralling as she dons a black dress with sweetheart neckline

Sunny Leone dons a black dress with an embroidered yoke and sweetheart neckline as she attends an event in the city.

is one of the prettiest actresses in B-Town. Known for her killer dance moves and over the top good looks, Sunny has successfully made her mark in Bollywood. The actress entered B-Town with Mahesh Bhatt's Jism 2 as her debut film and appeared in a number of other films. Sunny also shared the screen with in Raees where she featured for a special dance number Laila Main Laila. The actress recreated the 70's song, making us want to hit the dance floor every time we hear the track.

Besides her dancing, Sunny also makes headlines for her comely looks and incredible taste in fashion! Every time the actress heads out for a public appearance, she not only leaves the onlookers amazed but also sets the shutterbugs clicking. Recently, Sunny headed out for an event in the city and her stylish outfit definitely scores a 10 out of 10. The actress wore a black dress with an embroidered yoke and sweetheart neckline. She looked nothing less than a million bucks as she stopped and smiled for the camera.

Being a mother of three, Sunny Leone is counted as one of the most gorgeous yummy mummies in Bollywood. The actress likes to strike a balance between her work and personal life and is often found spending quality time with her kids, Nisha, Noah, and Asher. Sunny and husband Daniel Weber are seen taking tours of different countries and the actress loves to share her pictures from her holidays keeping her fans updated.

Also Read: Sunny Leone's beauty secrets can help you look gorgeous all the time; Check it out

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More