PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Mumbai police reaches Chhichhore star’s residence after he commits suicide

As Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in his residence in Mumbai, the police is investigating the matter now.

Bollywood is certainly witnessing a heart time these days. It hasn’t been long since we lost two megastars Irrfan and . And while their unfortunate demise created an unfillable void in the industry, the showbiz industry witnesses another major jolt. In what came as one of the most heartbreaking news for the entire film industry, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide today. According to media reports, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was found hanging in his Mumbai residence. The news of Sushant’s demise spread like wildfire and everyone is heartbroken with the news. The social media account has been inundated with condolence messages from the actor’s fans and friends and each one of them is struggling in to come in terms with this shocking news.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police was spotted reaching Sushant’s residence and have been investigating the matter. As per the recent update, the cops haven’t found any suicide note from the Raabta actor. However, the case is still under investigation. Besides, an ambulance was also spotted outside the late actor’s house.

Take a look at pics of Mumbai police investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide:

So far, several celebrities have expressed their state of shock on the actor’s unfortunate demise including , , , Nawazuddin Siddiqui and other. Akshay wrote, “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family.”

Credits :Viral Bhayani

