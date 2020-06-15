PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput funeral: Kriti Sanon arrives with Mukesh Chhabra for the actor’s last rites

Sushant Singh Rajput, who breathed his last on Sunday, will be cremated today and his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon and friend Mukesh Chhabra has arrived for the funeral.

Sushant Singh Rajput is no more between us and the entire industry has been in grave shock with his unfortunate demise. The superstar, who was an epitome of talent and good looks, had, reportedly, committed suicide in his Mumbai residence. According to the media reports, he was found hanging in his room with a ceiling fan on Sunday. The media reports also suggested that he was battling depression for a couple of months and was quite disturbed from last 10 days.

While it was a piece of heartbreaking news for the entire nation, his family is in grave shock with Sushant’s demise. To note, his father and other family members have arrived in Mumbai for the actor’s last rites which will be held in Vile Parle’s Pawan Hans crematorium. As per the recent buzz, the celebrities have started arriving to pay their last respects to the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor. Kriti Sanon, who had shared the screen with Sushant in Raabta, also arrived with filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra for the actor’s funeral. The lady was dressed in white and had covered her face with a mask and was also wearing gloves in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in the country. On the other hand, Mukesh, who was driving the car was also seen wearing a mask.

Take a look Kriti Sanon and Mukesh Chhabra’s pic from Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral:

While the cops have been investigating the matter, it has been reported that no suicide note has been found from Sushant’s residence. As per the provisional postmortem, the actor has died of asphyxia.

