PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput’s doctor Kersi Chavda questioned by Mumbai Police; Snapped at the station

Today, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s doctor, Kersi Chavda, was snapped outside the police station as he was called for interrogation by the Mumbai Police. See PHOTOS!

Today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s psychiatrist, Kersi Chavda, was snapped outside the police station in Mumbai as the doctor was summoned by the Mumbai police in the death case of the late actor. As per reports, the psychiatrist will be questioned and his official statement will be recorded by the police. Reports suggest that the Mumbai police want to understand the reasons that prompted Sushant Singh Rajput to claim his life, and also, the doctor would be probed about the actor's mental state and his medical history.

Post Sushant’s demise, it was being reported that the actor was consulting a psychiatrist since January as he was suffering from depression and post his untimely demise, police had found prescription from Sushant's room. Another report suggested that although Sushant was consulting a doctor, he wasn’t taking the prescribed anti-depressants medicines. In the latest, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram channel and while for the first time she introduced herself as his 'girlfriend', she, by way of the post, urged Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate an inquiry into the death as she wrote that she wants to know what 'pressures' prompted Sushant to take the step

However, today, latest reports suggest that the Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has said that there is no need for CBI’s intervention as he stated that the Mumbai Police do not suspect any foul play in relation to Sushant’s suicide so far and so, he doesn’t think that a CBI probe is required.

Check out Sushant's doctor's photos here:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

