  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput’s doctor Kersi Chavda questioned by Mumbai Police; Snapped at the station

Today, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s doctor, Kersi Chavda, was snapped outside the police station as he was called for interrogation by the Mumbai Police. See PHOTOS!
4344 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput’s doctor Kersi Chavda questioned by Mumbai Police; Snapped at the stationPHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput’s doctor Kersi Chavda questioned by Mumbai Police; Snapped at the station
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s psychiatrist, Kersi Chavda, was snapped outside the police station in Mumbai as the doctor was summoned by the Mumbai police in the death case of the late actor. As per reports, the psychiatrist will be questioned and his official statement will be recorded by the police. Reports suggest that the Mumbai police want to understand the reasons that prompted Sushant Singh Rajput to claim his life, and also, the doctor would be probed about the actor's mental state and his medical history.

Post Sushant’s demise, it was being reported that the actor was consulting a psychiatrist since January as he was suffering from depression and post his untimely demise, police had found prescription from Sushant's room. Another report suggested that although Sushant was consulting a doctor, he wasn’t taking the prescribed anti-depressants medicines. In the latest, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram channel and while for the first time she introduced herself as his 'girlfriend', she, by way of the post, urged Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate an inquiry into the death as she wrote that she wants to know what 'pressures' prompted Sushant to take the step

However, today, latest reports suggest that the Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has said that there is no need for CBI’s intervention as he stated that the Mumbai Police do not suspect any foul play in relation to Sushant’s suicide so far and so, he doesn’t think that a CBI probe is required.

Check out Sushant's doctor's photos here:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement