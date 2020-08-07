PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex business manager Shruti Modi leaves ED office after over 5 hours of probe

Shruti Modi, who happens to be Sushant Singh Rajput’s former business manager, was summoned by ED to record a statement in connection the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has been one of the hot topics of discussions and each day is coming up with a new twist. While CBI has officially taken over the investigation, the case saw another development as the Enforcement Directorate has been probing the money laundering aspect. While ED has been probing the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, it had also summoned his former business manager Shruti Modi for questioning in the case.

The lady had appeared in front of the ED today to record the statement. It was also reported that Shruti Modi was Rhea Chakraborty as well as her brother's manager. According to media reports, the ED wants to enquire about the financial dealings from Sushant’s bank account as the late actor’s family has claimed a huge amount of money was withdrawn from the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s account. As per a recent update, Shruti has left the ED office after she was probed for over five hours in the case.

Take a look at Shruti Modi’s pics while leaving ED office:

Meanwhile, ED has also questioned Rhea for almost eight hours wherein she reportedly faced questions about the source of income, income tax returns, bank account details, her relationship with Sushant and if the late actor authorized her to use his bank account details. While there are reports that Rhea hasn’t been cooperating with ED for the probe and reportedly claimed that she doesn’t remember the details, the media reports suggest that she will be called once again for further questioning.

Also Read: ED summons Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex business manager Shruti Modi for probe today, Siddharth Pithani for Aug 8

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×