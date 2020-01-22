PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty finds her gym partner in Rakul Preet Singh

A day after Rhea Chakraborty penned a love filled post for beau Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress was papped outside the gym with Rakul Preet Singh.

Rhea Chakraborty is one actress in tinselvile who has been making the headlines mostly for her personal life these days. The actress is said to be dating Bollywood heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput and the two are going strong with their relationship. Although the two haven’t made their affair official as of now, Rhea’s recent love-filled post on beau Sushant’s 34th birthday, wherein she called him a boy with a golden heart, spoke volumes about their love affair. While the fans are in awe of their cute romance, the Sonali Cable actress recently grabbed the eyeballs after she was spotted post a workout session.

Interestingly, Rhea wasn’t alone when she was papped outside the gym in the city. In fact, she found her gym partner in Rakul Preet Singh and the two were spotted walking out of the gym together. In the pictures, Rhea and Rakul were seen twinning in black. While Rhea wore a black tee which she had paired with black tights and silver flip flops, Rakul was spotted in a black jacket with tights and a pair of orange sneakers. The divas even posed together for the paparazzi outside the gym.

Check out Rhea Chakraborty and Rakul Preet Singh’s pics:

Talking about the work front, Rhea will soon be seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre. The movie, which was slated to release in April this year, has now been pushed to July 17, 2020. On the other hand, Rakul is working on Kamal Haasan’s much talked about movie Indian 2.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

