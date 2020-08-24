  1. Home
PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput's accountant & kitchen staff spotted outside CBI guest house

The CBI has left no stone unturned in investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Meanwhile, they have also quizzed the late actor's accountant and kitchen staff in connection with the case.
The CBI has already begun its investigation in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. They have begun by grilling the individuals who were present at the late actor’s residence on the fateful day of his demise. The people who have fallen under CBI’s radar include Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cooks Neeraj and Keshav, and former accountant Rajat Mewati. All four of them have been grilled by the investigating agency a few hours back too.

And now, we have got hold of certain pictures from outside the DRDO guest house where CBI grilled the aforementioned individuals including a few others in connection with Sushant’s case. All four of them have been clicked as they sat inside the cars along with the other CBI officials. Well, one cannot spot Siddharth Pithani in the pictures which leave a little doubt that he is still inside the guest house. However, further details are still awaited about the same.

Check out the pictures below:

Apart from these four, the CBI has also quizzed a few other people including Sushant’s psychiatrist Dr. Kersi Chavd whom he allegedy consulted, his flat owner, and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik. Meanwhile, various discrepancies have been pointed out in the late actor’s autopsy post which netizens have urged the CBI to grill the doctors from Cooper Hospital. These were the same doctors who conducted the late actor’s post mortem.

