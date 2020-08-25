PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput's accountant Rajat & cook Neeraj spotted outside DRDO office post questioning

Sushant Singh Rajput's accountant Rajat and cook Neeraj Singh were questioned by the CBI. The late actor's other housekeeping staff Keshav was also clicked by the shutterbugs outside the DRDO office post questioning.

The latest news reports in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case further add that the CBI has summoned two Mumbai police officers.

The media reports further quote sources stating that one of the two police officer's is under COVID 19 quarantine, while the other is in the hospital. The news reports also mention that the CBI wants to analyse some documents which these Mumbai police officer's have been asked to present. Previously, the Supreme Court ordered the CBI to take over the late actor's case. The CBI so far has not summoned actress Rhea Chakraborty for questioning. The actress was reportedly questioned by ED in relation to the finances of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The news reports add that the CBI has questioned Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate, Sidharth Pithani. The news reports also state that the CBI team wants to rule out the possiblity of murder in the case before they investigate the abetment charges. The news reports had previously mentioned how the Mumbai police and the Bihar police got in a fight of jurisdiction in the late actor's case.

