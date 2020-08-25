  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput's accountant Rajat & cook Neeraj spotted outside DRDO office post questioning

Sushant Singh Rajput's accountant Rajat and cook Neeraj Singh were questioned by the CBI. The late actor's other housekeeping staff Keshav was also clicked by the shutterbugs outside the DRDO office post questioning.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: August 25, 2020 11:56 pm
Photos,Sushant Singh RajputPHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput's accountant Rajat & cook Neeraj spotted outside DRDO office post questioning

The latest news reports in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case state that his accountant Rajat and cook Neeraj Singh were questioned by CBI. The late actor's other housekeeping staff Keshav was also questioned by the CBI. Both Rajat and Neeraj Singh were clicked by the shutterbugs outside the DRDO office post questioning. The latest news reports in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case further add that the CBI has summoned two Mumbai police officers.

The media reports further quote sources stating that one of the two police officer's is under COVID 19 quarantine, while the other is in the hospital. The news reports also mention that the CBI wants to analyse some documents which these Mumbai police officer's have been asked to present. Previously, the Supreme Court ordered the CBI to take over the late actor's case. The CBI so far has not summoned actress Rhea Chakraborty for questioning. The actress was reportedly questioned by ED in relation to the finances of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Check out the photos

The news reports add that the CBI has questioned Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate, Sidharth Pithani. The news reports also state that the CBI team wants to rule out the possiblity of murder in the case before they investigate the abetment charges. The news reports had previously mentioned how the Mumbai police and the Bihar police got in a fight of jurisdiction in the late actor's case.

(ALSO READ: Shibani Dandekar slams netizen for speculating her as 'mystery woman' outside Sushant Singh Rajput's house)

Credits :viral bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement