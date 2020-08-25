  1. Home
PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput's CA Sandeep Shridhar spotted leaving DRDO office post interrogation

The CBI questioned Sushant Singh Rajput's CA Sandeep Shridhar, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda and others in connection with the case. Sandeep has been spotted stepping out of the DRDO office a little while back.
Updated: August 25, 2020 09:44 pm
The CBI has left no stone unturned in investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The late actor’s case was handed over to the agency on 19th August on Supreme Court’s orders. They have not only begun their probe but also quizzed multiple people in connection with the matter. The interrogation takes place at the DRDO office in Mumbai. Some of them were also called on Tuesday for further questioning. Among those summoned are Siddharth Pithani, Samual Miranda, Sandeep Shridhar, and others.

For the unversed, Sandeep Shridhar served as Sushant Singh Rajput’s CA. He arrived at the DRDO office in the early hours of the day. The man has now been spotted leaving the office premises a little white back. He is clad in formal attire and drives his car out of the place as a huge contingent of paparazzi and spectators wait outside. Not only that, but Shridhar also gestures towards everyone with folded hands that can be seen in the pictures.

Check out the pictures below:

 

Credits :Viral Bhayani

