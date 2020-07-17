PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput's doctor Kersi Chavda steps out of the police station after being interrogated

Late Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist Kersi Chavda has been recently summoned by the Mumbai police. He has been snapped a few hours back while stepping out of the police station.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s doctor Kersi Chavda under whom the actor was undergoing treatment has been summoned to the police station on 17th July. According to media reports, the psychiatrist has been questioned and his statements have been recorded for investigation purposes. Earlier reports also suggested that Chavda will be probed concerning Sushant’s mental state and any other medical history. He had been snapped in the afternoon hours by the paparazzi while arriving at the Bandra police station.

And now, a few hours back, the psychiatrist has been clicked again while stepping out of the police station. From what appears in the pictures, he has refrained from talking to the media persons present there. Clad in a blue shirt and formal trousers, Kersi Chavda could be seen stepping down the stairs with his face shield and mask on as a contingent of people including spectators and media persons gathered around the police station.

Check out the pictures below:

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise, it was reported that the late actor had been consulting a psychiatrist for sometime as he was suffering from depression. Moreover, the police officials had also found a prescription in Sushant’s room. Keeping these things apart, Rhea Chakraborty, who had been keeping mum about the entire matter, introduced herself as the late actor’s girlfriend for the first time on social media and urged Home Minister Amit Shah to press a probe on Sushant’s case. The actress also called out a few online trolls who had sent threat messages to her.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

