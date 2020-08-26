  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook & watchman leave DRDO office post questioning

The CBI on its fifth day of investigation has interrogated Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and few others yet again. They have been spotted stepping out of the DRDO office sometime back.
Mumbai
PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook & watchman leave DRDO office post questioningPHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook & watchman leave DRDO office post questioning

Siddharth Pithani and others step out of DRDO office

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement