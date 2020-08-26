PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook & watchman leave DRDO office post questioning
The CBI on its fifth day of investigation has interrogated Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and few others yet again. They have been spotted stepping out of the DRDO office sometime back.
Siddharth Pithani and others step out of DRDO office
Credits :Viral Bhayani
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
