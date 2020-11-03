PHOTOS: Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl cannot take their eyes off each other as they head out in the city

Actress Sushmita Sen stepped out in the evening with beau Rohman Shawl. The star seemed to be in a peppy mood as she struck happy poses for the paparazzi with Rohman.

A star who has managed to leave the world in awe of her with her talent and style is Sushmita Sen. The former Miss Universe left all her fans stunned when she made her digital debut this year with Aarya and returned to the screen again. Being active on social media, amid the pandemic, Sushmita kept her fans updated about developments related to work as well as shared glimpses of her fun time at home with daughters Alisah, Renee and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Often, when Rohman and Sushmita are spotted in the city, their photos go viral.

Speaking of this, on Tuesday, Sushmita and Rohman were snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out together. The adorable couple was a sight for the sore eyes as they appeared to be in a peppy mood. The gorgeous star and her beau obliged the paps with photos as they adorably looked at each other. In the photos, Sushmita is seen clad in a black striped top with jeans while Rohman is seen sporting a beige tee with black jeans. The adorable couple could not stop staring at each other.

Sushmita and Rohman matched their masks as they headed out of the house for work. The gorgeous star could not stop smiling as they interacted with the paparazzi while they posed.

Take a look at Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's photos:

Meanwhile, recently, Sushmita shared a post on social media where she flaunted her fit body as she welcomed her birthday month. The actress will be turning a year older on November 19. On the work front, Sushmita managed to wow the audiences with her role as Aarya. The web show was loved and hence, it was announced that it will be renewed for a second season too.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

