PHOTOS: Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl twin in black as they get papped but netizens ask ‘Where is the mask’

Today, Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl were papped in the city and as always, these lovebirds looked gorgeous together; See PHOTOS
25112 reads Mumbai Updated: August 24, 2020 07:17 pm
Sushmita Sen is a social media star and we say this because this Former Miss Universe makes sure to update her fans with her candid photos and workout videos. Now we all know that Sushmita Sen is dating Rohman Shawl and she has never shied away from sharing loved-up photos with him and also, openly talking about him. Now, ever since the pandemic, Sushmita Sen has been quarantining with Rohman Shawl and her daughters- Alisah and Renne, and today, Sushmita and Rohman were snapped in the city. In the photos, Sushmita and Rohman are seen twinning in black and as soon as they stepped out of the car, they waved and posed for the paparazzi.

However, what was noticeable was the fact that the two were not wearing their masks and netizens were quick to drop comments asking about their masks. That said, amid the growing nepotism and outside versus insider debate on social media, when Sushmita Sen was asked by a fan about how she survived nepotism in Bollywood, the actress said, “By focusing on my Audience...YOU GUYS!!! I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya”

On the work front, Sushmita Sen made her Bollywood debut with Dastak in 1996 and later, she was seen in films such as Main Hoon Na, Dastak, Biwi No. 1, and others, and in the latest, Sushmita made her comeback with web series, Aarya.

Check out the photos here:

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen REVEALS beau Rohman Shawl has turned into an in house plumber as she sends love to fans; Watch

Credits :Viral Bhayani

