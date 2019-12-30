PHOTOS: Sushmita Sen & Rohman Shawl are all smiles as they step out of a clinic in the city

Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl have been recently snapped by the paparazzi while stepping out of a clinic in the city. Check out their latest pictures.

The beautiful and gorgeous Sushmita Sen continues to be an instrumental member of the Bollywood film industry despite being away from the silver screen for almost a decade. For the unversed, Sushmita Sen, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Dastak and after that there was no looking back for her. The gorgeous beauty is considered to be a style icon and gave stellar performances in numerous movies thereby winning the hearts of the audiences.

Sushmita has been in a relationship with Rohman Shawl for quite some time. Their social media PDAs and frequent public appearances have been a talk of the town. Sushmita and Rohman have been recently snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out of a clinic in the city. Sushmita kept it simple as she wore a denim jacket and black lowers. Rohman, on the other hand, wore a white t – shirt and lowers. Both of them were all smiles while getting clicked.

Check out the latest pictures of Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl below:

(ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen opts for a deglam look in her latest PIC; boyfriend Rohman Shawl leaves a sweet comment)

Sushmita was last seen in the movie No Problem which was released in 2008. Now, there’s a good news for all her fans. A few days back, Sushmita had announced about her comeback to the silver screen after a period of almost 10 years. However, the former Miss Universe has not revealed anything about her new, untitled project. Are you excited for Sushmita Sen’s comeback to the big screen? Do let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More