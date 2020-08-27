PHOTOS: Sushmita Sen’s BF Rohman opens the car gate for his ladylove & fans laud him for being a gentleman

Sushmita Sen was last seen in web show Aarya and reports suggest that the makers will come up with season 2 of the show.

Sushmita Sen always makes heads turn when she is papped out and about in the city, and while we love her solo photos, her pictures with beau Rohman Shawl grab instant attention. Amid the lockdown, while this Former Miss Universe has been updating her fans with her sun kissed selfies, loved-up photos with beau Rohman and workout videos, today, Sushmita Sen was papped with Rohman Shawl in the city. In the photos, both Sushmita and Rohman are dressed casually and before sitting inside the car, Sushmita waved and smiled at the paps.

But amidst all this, what caught our attention was Rohman Shawl being at his chivalrous best as he opened the car door for his ladylove. Earlier, when the two were papped, Rohman was seen holding Sushmita’s handbag and well, he did win the Internet with his gesture. That said, Sushmita was last seen in web show- Aarya, and while interacting with fans, when she was asked about how she managed to survive in the industry despite nepotism, she said, “By focusing on my Audience...YOU GUYS!!! I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya”

On the work front, it is being said that Sushmita Sen will be back with season 2 of Aarya as during a live interaction with the director of the show, they hinted at season 2 of the show.

Check out the photos here:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

