2
1
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Sushmita Sen’s BF Rohman opens the car gate for his ladylove & fans laud him for being a gentleman

Sushmita Sen was last seen in web show Aarya and reports suggest that the makers will come up with season 2 of the show.
34960 reads Mumbai Updated: August 27, 2020 06:24 pm
2
1
0
Save
PHOTOS: Sushmita Sen’s BF Rohman opens the car gate for his ladylove & fans laud him for being a gentleman PHOTOS: Sushmita Sen’s BF Rohman opens the car gate for his ladylove & fans laud him for being a gentleman

Sushmita Sen always makes heads turn when she is papped out and about in the city, and while we love her solo photos, her pictures with beau Rohman Shawl grab instant attention. Amid the lockdown, while this Former Miss Universe has been updating her fans with her sun kissed selfies, loved-up photos with beau Rohman and workout videos, today, Sushmita Sen was papped with Rohman Shawl in the city. In the photos, both Sushmita and Rohman are dressed casually and before sitting inside the car, Sushmita waved and smiled at the paps.

But amidst all this, what caught our attention was Rohman Shawl being at his chivalrous best as he opened the car door for his ladylove. Earlier, when the two were papped, Rohman was seen holding Sushmita’s handbag and well, he did win the Internet with his gesture. That said, Sushmita was last seen in web show- Aarya, and while interacting with fans, when she was asked about how she managed to survive in the industry despite nepotism, she said, “By focusing on my Audience...YOU GUYS!!! I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya”

On the work front, it is being said that Sushmita Sen will be back with season 2 of Aarya as during a live interaction with the director of the show, they hinted at season 2 of the show.

Check out the photos here:

ALSO READ: Did you know Sushmita Sen’s beau Rohman Shawl hid his age from the actress during their early conversations?

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement