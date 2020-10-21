PHOTOS: Sushmita Sen slays the denim on denim look as she goes out and about with BF Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen was snapped with beau Rohman Shawl in the city. The couple struck a pose for the paparazzi and matched their masks as they stepped out in the city.

Actress Sushmita Sen stunned everyone as she made her comeback on the screen this year with her digital debut in a web series. Amid the lockdown, Sushmita did not just spend time at home with her beau Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah, she even worked on her web series. Often, Sushmita shares glimpses of her fun shenanigans at home with daughters Alisah and Renee on her social media handles and leaves fans in awe. However, today, she was snapped in the city with her boyfriend Rohman.

On Wednesday evening, Sushmita was caught in the frame by the paparazzi as Rohman and she stepped out. The gorgeous star was accompanied by Rohman as they went out and about in the city. In the photos, Sushmita is seen clad in a blue denim oversized shirt with dark blue denim jeans and flats. Along with it, the star was seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses and a black mask. On the other hand, Rohman was seen clad in a pink tee with white bottoms and flats. He too was seen matching his black coloured mask with Sushmita.

The two were snapped while they were heading inside a building. Both Sushmita and Rohman posed together for photos from a distance for the photographers and then headed their way.

Take a look at Sushmita and Rohman's photos:

Recently, during a live session on Instagram, Sushmita was asked by a fan about her marriage with Rohman. To this, Sushmita and Rohman both had an epic response. They told the fan that they would ask the neighbours and tell them. Meanwhile, after the success of her web show titled Aarya, Sushmita received a whole lot of love from her fans. It was a success and soon a second season of the show also was announced.

