PHOTOS: Sushmita Sen's beau Rohman Shawl accompanies her to a clinic in the city

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl look adorable together and they often hang out in the city while grabbing the attention of the paparazzi. Meanwhile, check out their latest pictures.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have never shied away from expressing their love for each other. There is no doubt that the two of them set major relationship goals for all other couples out there. Both of them have been creating a buzz in the media ever since they began dating each other. Moreover, their public appearances and social media PDAs speak volumes about the inevitable love between them. It won’t be wrong to call them one of the most adorable couples.

We have now chanced upon a few exclusive pictures of the former Miss Universe and her beau Rohman Shawl as they stepped out together in the city a few hours back. The paparazzi caught a glimpse of them outside a clinic in Bandra. Both of them are seen adhering to the new norms and wearing masks while stepping out of their cars. Sushmita is wearing a blue t-shirt, grey joggers, and a black jacket. On the other hand, Rohman is wearing a sleeveless white tee and green pants.

Check out the pictures below:

Sushmita Sen also happens to be a doting mother of two daughters, Alisah and Renee. Both of them also share a great camaraderie with Rohman Shawl. Talking about the actress, she finally made a comeback this year with the web series Aarya that has received a positive response from the audience. Interestingly, it also marks her digital debut. Now, the show’s director Ram Madhwani has already announced a second season that is sure to leave the audience excited.

